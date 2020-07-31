chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 18, “Et tu, John Wayne” – SEASON FINALE!… with a cast of …tens …. (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 18, “Et tu, John Wayne” – SEASON FINALE!… with a cast of …tens ….

Chilliwack Tonight! Episode 18, “Et tu, John Wayne” The Season Finale! Sponsored by: “Notflix” ACT 1 Scene 1: “In The Beforetimes” with Geoff Edwards & Berris Karden @0.00 Scene 2: Don Lehn’s (The Voice) fabulous introduction @1:06 Scene 3: “Stand up” for yourself @1:48 Scene 4: RCP & Geoff for Coffee @5:07 Scene 5: Caleb Dankworth/John Wayne call#1 @5:40 Scene 6: CT’s Opposite News Update @6:05 Scene 7: CT’s Fashion War: Point/Counterpoint, with Bradley & Berris @8:07 Scene 8: First round of ‘auditions’ @10:49 Scene 9: Meeting with Douglas Wickers @12:08 Scene 10: ‘Wack Word, with Mayor Ken Popove @15:11 Scene 11 – Second round of ‘auditions’ @19:49 Scene 12 – Jeff Bonner Interview, & song/video “The Ballad of Old Red Hare” @20:42

ACT 2 Scene 1: “COVIDEO Confusion” @30:11 Scene 2: “Reaction to COVIDeo Corner” @33:44 Scene 3: “Chilliwack Twilight!” @34:02 Scene 4: John Wayne/Caleb Dankworth call#2 @35:31 Scene 5: Mancy Detective & Advice Agency…”The Stakeout” @35:55 Scene 6: “Berris’ Introduction of Belle Voci” @37:56 Scene 7: Music Guest – Paula DeWit production of J. Rheinberger’s, “Abendlied” by Belle Voci A capella ensemble @38:06 Scene 8: Third round of ‘auditions’ @40:55 Scene 8: ‘Wack What?!, with Bruce Warren @41:33 Scene 9: “Things Get Realer Than Real ™” @46:56 Scene 10: “Nancy’s Denouement” @47:52 Scene 11 – “The Voice” and “The Credits”! @48:05

Thank you’s to follow…far too many to acknowledge in one post, but you know who you are and we couldn’t do it without you!

