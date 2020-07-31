chillTV’s Chill N Chat! Episode 10: “Teresa Petkau” (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s Chill N Chat! Episode 10: “Teresa Petkau”.

Trish N Jenny are back in their first DOUBLE DIGITS episode!

Meet this week’s guest, Teresa Petkau where she discusses her travel book, “Every Step of the Way”. During these COVID times, might be safe to live vicariously through Ms. Petkau’s adventures, and you can find her book here: https://fountain-of-hope.square.site/

We also get into the Wine, the Fashion and Staying active, with these highlights!: Jon Fluevog Kismet Estate Winery Wine – Karma – 2017 Episode 9 Treasure Trails Winner – Megan Slaa

