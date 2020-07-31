chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 30, 2020 w/ Chilliwack City: Councillor Jeff Shields, Andy Rolleman, PJHL Commissioner, Trevor Alto (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn July 31, 2020

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 30, 2020.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

As the heat was on – a tragedy at Cultus Lake

COVID concerns also at Cultus Lake

A new Commissioner appointed to the Cultus Lake Park Board, Kirk Dzaman

News Director: Don Lehn
Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Councillor Jeff Shields guest.
NOW HEAR THIS!: new monthly series on hearing, with Andy Rolleman
chillTV Interview: PJHL Commissioner, Trevor Alto

