chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 30, 2020 w/ Chilliwack City: Councillor Jeff Shields, Andy Rolleman, PJHL Commissioner, Trevor Alto (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 30, 2020.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

As the heat was on – a tragedy at Cultus Lake

COVID concerns also at Cultus Lake

A new Commissioner appointed to the Cultus Lake Park Board, Kirk Dzaman

News Director: Don Lehn

Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Councillor Jeff Shields guest.

NOW HEAR THIS!: new monthly series on hearing, with Andy Rolleman

chillTV Interview: PJHL Commissioner, Trevor Alto

