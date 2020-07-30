Chilliwack Giants Football – Registration is OPEN for August Training Camps, Face Mask Sale

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn July 30, 2020

Chilliwack – Registration is OPEN for August Training Camps. What a great opportunity for your child to come out and have some fun, get some exercise and meet new friends! There is no contact in these camps.

There is a spot for everyone! Aged 5 and up.

NOTE , the Chilliwack Giants also have a COVID Face mask sale- See below:

UPCOMING EVENTS AND IMPORTANT DATES   Aug 4 – 31: August Training Camps 
Aug 11 & 18: Outstanding gear return drop off at Townsend Park 
Gear drop off will be August 11 & 18. Please ensure all gear is bagged in gear garbage bags, with the tops twisted and taped closed. Drop off will be Townsend Park 6:30 – 8:30. If we do not receive your outstanding spring tackle gear back by August 18, deposit cheques will be cashed. If you have any questions email c.boyd@chilliwackgiants.com
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack Giants Football – Registration is OPEN for August Training Camps, Face Mask Sale"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.