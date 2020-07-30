Chilliwack Giants Football – Registration is OPEN for August Training Camps, Face Mask Sale

Chilliwack – Registration is OPEN for August Training Camps. What a great opportunity for your child to come out and have some fun, get some exercise and meet new friends! There is no contact in these camps.

There is a spot for everyone! Aged 5 and up.

NOTE , the Chilliwack Giants also have a COVID Face mask sale- See below:

UPCOMING EVENTS AND IMPORTANT DATES Aug 4 – 31: August Training Camps

Aug 11 & 18: Outstanding gear return drop off at Townsend Park