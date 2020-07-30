Chilliwack Fire Investigating Possible Gore Avenue Arson

Chilliwack – Early Thursday Morning (July 30 @ 3AM) Chilliwack Fire was alerted to a report of a fire in the 46000 block of Gore Avenue.

Fire crews from Hall 1 responded and discovered a mattress on fire against an occupied apartment building, with flames spreading into the building. Fire crews quickly extinguished the mattress and stopped the fire from extending further into the apartment building. This fire had the potential to cause serious damage to the apartment building.

The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind the public to avoid storing any combustible materials next to or up against buildings or structures.

This fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.chilliwackcrimestoppers.ca