Rotary Outdoor Pool Won’t Open in 2020

Chilliwack – Another cool idea , cancelled due to COVID.

Unfortunately, due to staffing limitations, the Rotary Outdoor Pool (on Reece Avenue near Chilliwack Secondary School) will not be opening for the Summer 2020 Season. Recreation Excellence is working with the City of Chilliwack to determine the feasibility of safely opening an indoor pool for community use. Staff are working on being retrained under new Covid-19 lifeguarding guidelines and First Aid/CPR procedures before an opening date for an indoor pool can be confirmed.

Alternatively, spray parks at the Chilliwack Landing and Cheam Leisure Centres are open daily from 9:00AM – 8:00PM.

Keep watch on their website; www.myreccentre.com , social media pages; Facebook (Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre and Cheam Leisure Centre), Twitter (@myreccentre) and Instagram (@thecllc, @cheamleisurecentre or @recexchilliwack) for further updates.