Racially Motivated Assault at Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – The RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in an investigation of an alleged assault.

On the evening of July 25, Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a fight in the Entrance Bay area at Cultus Lake. As the police investigation developed, officers gathered evidence associating two South Asian men to the alleged assault of a woman of colour and her two teenage children. No word if this was connected to the weekend drowning at Entrance Bay.

During the alleged assault, a group of South Asian men allegedly directed a number of racial slurs toward the family, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD RCMP. The two teenage children were transported to hospital, treated for injuries and later released.

As police continue to pursue their investigation, officers are urging anyone who witnessed or recorded the incident on phone or dash cam to contact them.

Entrance Bay was crowded and investigators believe the incident would have drawn attention, says Rail.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information or a recording of the incident to contact them at 604-792-4611 or your local police agency.

