Drowning at Cultus Lake – Victim ID’d As Surrey International Student

Cultus Lake (with files from Desibuzz/Global/News1130) – – On the heels of fencing put up for social distancing on the Main Beach dock and the traffic congestion, combined with the heat, comes a tragedy.

A boating accident triggered a drowning.

This happened after 3 Saturday afternoon, and RCMP confirmed the death. The BC Coroner is on scene.

The accident was near Entrance Bay, and many Facebook posts noted they saw multiple ambulances rushing toward the lake. Social Distancing was in better condition than last weekend although many did complain that it was a little too crowded for comfort. Other reports say two sea-doos were beached near the accident scene.

This is also on the heels of National Drowning Prevention Week July 19 – 25.

RCMP and the BC Coroner have not released the name of the victim however Desibuzz, a South Asian news service based out of Surrey posted: according to social media posts, the young man who drowned is being identified as an Indian student named Manpreet Singh, who was studying at the Kwantlen University in Surrey and belonged to Village Chakk Shareef, Gurdaspur, Punjab.