Chilliwack Fire – Careless Smoking Causes Fire on Kathleen Drive

Chilliwack – On Sunday afternoon (@4:30pm) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire, located in a single family residential structure in the 5600 block of Kathleen Drive. Neighbours saw flames on the balcony of the home and alerted the occupants to the fire. Occupants called 911 and began fighting the fire with a garden hose.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 4, and 6, and on arrival, reported the fire had been extinguished. Fire crews checked to ensure the fire was out and that it had not extended into the structure.

The home suffered minor fire damage. No one was hurt.

This fire appears to be accidental and caused by discarded smoking materials in a plant pot.

Chilliwack Fire Department reminds the public to ensure smoking materials are fully extinguished in an approved container.