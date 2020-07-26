Father’s Day Walk Run For Prostate Cancer Went Virtual, Raised $145K (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – The annual Father’s Day Walk Run For Prostate Cancer went virtual on Sunday June 21.

Moving one step forward in #thefathersdayrun. Prostate cancer doesn’t stop for self isolation or quarantine.

With your help, the 2020 Father’s Day Walk/Run raised $145,000 and growing, towards prostate cancer support, awareness, and research!

Click here for more photos from this year’s event!

Now more than ever, your help in needed to continue the work providing research funds and support for men in BC.

The Father’s Day Walk Run was open to anyone across BC. It doesn’t matter where you live…. from Dawson Creek to Campbell River to Cranbrook to the Fraser Valley. You can lace up your shoes and help the men in your life.