Downtown Chilliwack BIA and Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network (CERN) Partner For Walk and Shop – August 20 to 23

Chilliwack – The Downtown Chilliwack BIA is proud to be a part of the Chilliwack Economic Recovery Network (CERN), working with local partners to help the business community deal with the challenges created by COVID.
Summer is a great time to be outdoors, but it is still important that people continue to visit and support our local business. CERN has come up with a way to do both.
|From August 20 to 23, They encourage businesses to take part in the Chilliwack Walk & Shop, finding creative new ways to utilize the great outdoors to invite customers to their location.
They have included some fun ideas, and want to see how creative our business community can get with this campaign!
Click Here for details on how you can take part in this city-wide event.
Sign up early to take advantage of the full promotion!
