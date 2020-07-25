UFV Women’s Soccer Head Coach Giesbrecht Departing For TWU

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley athletic department extends best wishes to Rob Giesbrecht as he closes the book on a highly successful decade-long tenure as head coach of the Cascades women’s soccer team.

Giesbrecht, who helmed the UFV women’s soccer program since 2010, is moving on to take the role of Manager of Soccer Operations for women’s soccer at Trinity Western University.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I have had to lead the Cascades women’s soccer program for the past ten years,” Giesbrecht said. “I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish. I will cherish the relationships I made with my colleagues and I will fondly remember the special times with my team. I have been blessed to have so many incredible student-athletes in our program and I’m thankful that I have had the chance to coach them at UFV.”

Giesbrecht, born and raised in Abbotsford and a graduate of Mennonite Educational Institute, returned home in 2010 to take the reins of his hometown team after a five-year stint coaching at Concordia University (Seward, Nebraska). In his first season at UFV, he guided Cascades women’s soccer to a breakthrough campaign – the program’s first-ever Canada West playoff berth was followed in quick succession by the program’s first Canada West championship, and the Cascades went on to win bronze at the Canadian Interuniversity Sport (now known as U SPORTS) national championship tournament. Both the Canada West title and the CIS national medal were firsts for UFV across all sports.

In 2014, Giesbrecht steered the Cascades to another Canada West medal, a silver, and a fourth-place finish at the CIS national championships.

UFV women’s soccer qualified for the Canada West playoffs in nine of Giesbrecht’s 10 seasons, and his teams posted 59 wins, 46 losses and 29 draws in conference play.

“Rob had a solid 10-year run coaching the Cascades, with the highlight in 2010,” said Steve Tuckwood, UFV director of athletics and campus recreation. “We wish him well as he heads into the next stage of his career, and thank him for his efforts on behalf of UFV.”