Special Weather Statement for the Valley – First Heat Wave of the Season

Fraser Valley – So far in 2020, we have had weather statements for snow, rain and wind.

Rejoice, now comes the heat ( OK for some, it’s not that much fun).

From Environment Canada:

4:32 AM PDT Saturday 25 July 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

First Heat of the Season Starting Sunday.



A ridge of high pressure will build over southern BC this weekend producing the highest temperatures experienced so far this summer over the Lower Mainland, Sea to Sky and Vancouver Island.



Daytime maximums will reach the low 30’s on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will start to lower on Tuesday as the ridge weakens allowing slightly cooler marine air to invade the south coast.



The public is advised to take measures to reduce their exposure to the heat:

-Stay cool and hydrated, particularly during the hottest period of the day from 1pm to 5pm.

-Limit outdoor activity during the day to early morning and evening.

-Dress for the weather by wearing loose, light-weight clothing. Protect yourself from the sun by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.

-Keep your home cool. Open windows, close shades or blinds, use an air conditioner and prepare meals that do not require an oven.

-NEVER leave children or pets alone in a parked car.