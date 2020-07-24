Highway 7 Improvements Complete – Additional Lanes, Median Between Mission, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – The project to widen and add a safety barrier to a stretch of Highway 7 in Mission has been completed, improving this important route for people who live and work in Mission, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“This well-travelled stretch of Highway 7 in Mission is a vital route for tourism and to connect residents to school, work and important services,” said Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “Our investments in improved road safety will make it easier for people to get around and will help support the local economy. Canada’s Infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds stronger communities.”

To ease congestion, especially during peak periods, 3.6 kilometres of Highway 7 have been widened from two to four lanes, and median barrier has been added between Silverdale Avenue and Nelson Street. The upgrades bring relief to approximately 20,000 drivers who travel this section of Highway 7 daily. The upgrade includes a turnaround at Silverdale Avenue to accommodate eastbound drivers needing to head back west.

“By widening Highway 7 to four lanes in this area, we’re removing one of the last bottlenecks on the western approach to Mission,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, on behalf of Claire Trevena, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “With less congestion and a safer highway, we’re making life better for people who live and work on the north side of the Fraser River between Maple Ridge and Mission.”

This project is part of $70 million in safety and capacity improvements for Highway 7 through Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Mission, cost shared between the provincial and federal governments. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $22.45 million and the Province is supplying the remaining $47.55 million.

Drone video of the project is available online: https://youtu.be/PBX_vpqalH8

Information on the project is available online: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/transportation-infrastructure/projects/highway7-nelson-silverdale