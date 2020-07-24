Cultus COVID Crowd Control – Fencing On Main Beach Docks

Cultus Lake – On Thursday the Cultus Lake Community Association posted to Facebook, that measures are put into place for crowd control. Fencing is going up at the end of Main Beach docks today and tomorrow to mitigate some of the over crowding on the docks.

On Wednesday, at the chillTV taping of Chilliwack Tonight, Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove did not hide his disgust and frustration with the crowds last weekend at Cultus and Chilliwack Lake. The temperatures were pushing 30 and social distancing was non-existant.

Andrew Hillhouse with the Harrison Festival Society echoed those sentiments over Harrison’s traffic.

According to both, record traffic numbers from pent up and frustrated sun worshipers were duly noted.