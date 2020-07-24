Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 23, 2020 – Nina Zechtus of Luna Float Chilliwack and Andrew Hillhouse of the Harrison Festival Society.
Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:
· A Thanksgiving Ad becomes a flashpoint for a local MLA.
· Will Chilliwack follow Abbotsford schools and with the Quarterly system?
· Chilliwack sets another deadly overdose record.
AND
· The Chilliwack Jets are busy — before they take off!
News Director: Don Lehn
Interview: Nina Zechtus of Luna Float Chilliwack!
Interview: Andrew Hillhouse of the Harrison Festival Society!
chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™
Be the first to comment on "chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 23, 2020 – Nina Zechtus of Luna Float Chilliwack and Andrew Hillhouse of the Harrison Festival Society (VIDEO)"