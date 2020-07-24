chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 23, 2020 – Nina Zechtus of Luna Float Chilliwack and Andrew Hillhouse of the Harrison Festival Society (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 23, 2020 – Nina Zechtus of Luna Float Chilliwack and Andrew Hillhouse of the Harrison Festival Society.

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

· A Thanksgiving Ad becomes a flashpoint for a local MLA.

· Will Chilliwack follow Abbotsford schools and with the Quarterly system?

· Chilliwack sets another deadly overdose record.

AND

· The Chilliwack Jets are busy — before they take off!

News Director: Don Lehn

Interview: Nina Zechtus of Luna Float Chilliwack!

Interview: Andrew Hillhouse of the Harrison Festival Society!

chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™