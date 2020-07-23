To Help Reduce Cycling Collisions, “Dooring” Fines Quadruple

Victoria – To help reduce cycling collisions and better protect everyone on the road, the Province of British Columbia is significantly increasing the fine for “dooring.”

Effective September 21, 2020, anyone opening the door of a parked car when it is not reasonably safe to do so (known as “dooring”) will face a fine of $368. This new fine is about quadruple the current fine of $81, which is among the lowest in Canada.

Dooring is a common safety issue for cyclists in communities around the province. The higher fine, along with a public education and awareness campaign, will help raise the profile of cyclists. It will also help improve cyclists’ safety by making drivers more aware of their actions.

Working towards Vision Zero, a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy and equitable mobility for everyone, is a goal set out in Move. Commute. Connect. – B.C.’s strategy for cleaner, more active transportation. Education and enforcement, along with the construction of high-quality active transportation infrastructure, will increase road user safety and comfort.