RCMP Searching For Missing Woman – Margaret Jean Collins

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Margaret Jean Collins, 21, of Chilliwack. Ms. Collins was last seen on July 17, 2020 in the 45000-block of Yale Road.
Margaret Jean Collins description:
- Caucasian female;
- Height: 165 cm (5’5);
- Weight: 72 kgs (159 lbs);
- Hair: brown;
- Eyes: blue.
As RCMP investigators continue to search for Ms. Collins, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.
Police and caregivers are concerned for Margaret’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.
Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Margaret Jean Collins to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
