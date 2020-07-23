RCMP Searching For Missing Woman – Margaret Jean Collins

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Margaret Jean Collins, 21, of Chilliwack. Ms. Collins was last seen on July 17, 2020 in the 45000-block of Yale Road.

Margaret Jean Collins description:

Caucasian female;

Height: 165 cm (5’5);

Weight: 72 kgs (159 lbs);

Hair: brown;

Eyes: blue.

RCMP/Margaret Jean Collins

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Ms. Collins, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and caregivers are concerned for Margaret’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Margaret Jean Collins to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

