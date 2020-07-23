RCMP Searching For Missing Woman – Margaret Jean Collins

TOPICS:
RCMP/Margaret Jean Collins

Posted By: Don Lehn July 23, 2020

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Margaret Jean Collins, 21, of Chilliwack. Ms. Collins was last seen on July 17, 2020 in the 45000-block of Yale Road.

Margaret Jean Collins description:

  •  Caucasian female;
  •  Height: 165 cm (5’5);
  •  Weight: 72 kgs (159 lbs);
  •  Hair: brown;
  •  Eyes: blue.
RCMP/Margaret Jean Collins

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Ms. Collins, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and caregivers are concerned for Margaret’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Margaret Jean Collins to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Follow on Twitter @UFVRD_RCMP
 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "RCMP Searching For Missing Woman – Margaret Jean Collins"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.