RCMP Searching For Missing Teen: Sophia Lamb

RCMP/Sophia Lamb

Posted By: Don Lehn July 23, 2020

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen, Sophia Lamb, 15, of Chilliwack. Sophia was last seen on July 22, 2020 in the 46000-block of Brice Road.

Sophia Lamb is described as:

  •  Caucasian female;
  •  Height: 170 cm (5’7);
  •  Eyes: brown;
  •  Hair: brown.
RCMP/Sophia Lamb

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Sophia they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Police and family are concerned Sophia’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sophia Lamb is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

