Tradex Outdoor Concert Series – Damn Chandelier Band CANCELLED – Friday July 24 (VIDEO)

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn July 22, 2020

Abbotsford – UPDATE JULY 22, – Damn Chandelier has cancelled their Friday Show.

Facebook info is here.

ORIGINAL STORY – Enjoy an intimate outdoor concert experience on a the lawn in front of the Fraser Valley Tradex. The fully-licensed space will have beer and wine available and a food trucks onsite, with the Damn Chandelier Band hitting the stage covering hits from classic rock to country. This is a 19+ event and tickets are general admission, please bring your own lawn chairs and/or blankets!

