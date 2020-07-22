Survey – Tell The District of Mission How They’re Doing, Comments, Rants (VIDEO)

Mission—The District of Mission wants feedback from the community to help shape its plans for 2021 in the annual Citizen Satisfaction Survey.

The short online survey seeks to understand the community’s priorities and opinions on the services the District provides and on the important issues facing the District at this time.

“This survey is about telling the District how we’re doing,” said Mayor Pam Alexis. “Residents have the opportunity to rate the services they receive and give direction on where they would like to see further investment. The feedback gathered in this survey serves as a critical touch point for Council as we look to form the 2021 budget this fall.”

This year the survey also includes a question asking residents what they think Mission’s approach to COVID-19 recovery should look like.

“Mission, like everywhere, has experienced significant changes and challenges as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The District of Mission has formally asked for feedback on the services it provides since 2016.

The results of this survey will be reported back on mission.ca this fall.

The survey is available until August 31 at engage.mission.ca. Hard copy versions of the survey are available by calling 604-820-3700.