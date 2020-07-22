MS Bike Ride Goes Virtual – Saturday and Sunday, July 25 & 26

Fraser Valley/Toronto – MS Bike goes virtual this year as the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society of Canada brings communities together all summer to support Canadians affected by multiple sclerosis.

After learning that his aunt was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) 15 years ago, MS Bike ambassador Reid Jackson took action. Among a series of fundraising initiatives for the MS Society of Canada – BC & Yukon Division, this year is his second Fraser Valley MS Bike.

Reid Jackson/MS

Typically, the MS Society of Canada and the MS community come together each summer to hold MS Bike events across the country to create awareness, fundraise and strive towards the vision of a world free of MS. In a year that has presented a series of unique challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the measures implemented by Canada’s health experts, the Fraser Valley MS Bike ride will look slightly different than year’s previous.

On Saturday July 25 and Sunday July 26, thousands of communities across Canada will take part in the Virtual MS Bike event, to raise vital funds and awareness for Canadians affected by MS.

To support the upcoming Virtual MS Bike events, Jackson will take part in a “century ride” that will see him take to his stationary bike and ride 100 miles over the course of the weekend through Zwift. As this year’s event will feature riders participating individually as opposed to a larger in-person effort, Jackson decided that his approach should also be similarly unique.

“During COVID I began training on Zwift, so I really grew accustomed to training indoors,” says Jackson. “I still have been riding outdoors at times, but since I will not be with a group of riders, I decided to make this ride something that I have never done before and ride 100 Miles in one day. I know it’s a two-day ride, but I found myself thinking ‘hey, maybe I’ll surprise myself out there.’”

So far, Jackson has raised close to $1,200 and is well on the way to his goal of $2,000. In addition to his fundraising work, he’s also expanded his efforts on social media to help spread the word about the cause, and emphasize why it’s such a meaningful event for him to take part in.

“I’ve done a lot of other rides, but this is the one that’s the closest to my heart,” explains Jackson. “It’s something I look forward to every year and I love the feeling of being around everyone as we’re all in good moods and united for a collective goal. The main reason for my MS rides is for my aunt. It’s what makes this one so personal.”

Like Reid, you too can go the distance, make a difference, from anywhere. Tune in on Saturday, July 25 at 9 a.m. PDT for a live-stream rally featuring members of the MS community. This event will be in English. A live-stream rally will be held on Saturday, August 29 (time TBD) in French.





To support or join Reid’s initiative, visit: https://bit.ly/2ZC0LFu

For more information and to register for Virtual MS Bike, visit msbike.ca.

For more information on MS and COVID-19, visit https://mssociety.ca/resources/what-you-need-to-know-about-coronavirus.





