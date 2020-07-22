July 22 COVID-19 Update – Concerns For Cultus Lake, Harrison

Victoria/Cultus Lake/Harrison Village – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia re: July 22, 2020.

“Today, we are reporting 34 new cases, including three epi-linked cases, for a total of 3,362 cases in British Columbia.

“There are 285 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,888 people who tested positive have recovered.

“Of the total COVID-19 cases, 17 individuals are hospitalized, three of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

“Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,049 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,742 in the Fraser Health region, 141 in the Island Health region, 304 in the Interior Health region, 69 in the Northern Health region and 57 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

“There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 189 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks. In total, one long-term care facility and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

“There are several community exposure events and one active community outbreak. Public health teams are actively contact tracing and requesting the assistance of anyone who may have been exposed to monitor themselves closely and follow public health guidance.

“The B.C. COVID-19 curve is trending upward. We need to bend it back down to where it belongs.

Having said that, Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove told FVN/chillTV that the traffic numbers from this past weekend, coupled with 30C temperatures, were record breaking. Traffic movement, parking and social distancing were a problem. Andy Hilhouse with the Harrison Festival echoed those concerns as well to FVN/chillTV. He too, was concerned about traffic and crowds at the Village and heard that traffic records there were set as well.