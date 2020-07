Chilliwack – For the lovers of flower fests, the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is welcoming you back for the ultimate Sunflower Experience in its third year! This year may look a little different – head over to the website, and give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram for all of the details!

Tickets go live on August 7th.



chilliwacksunflowerfest.com

The 2020 video can be found here.