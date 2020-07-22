$6M for Search and Rescue Support

In March 2019, government announced the single largest provincial ground search and rescue investment in B.C.’s history, along with approximately $10 million in funding provided each year for search related operational costs.

Victoria is building on that commitment through Budget 2020 by providing a long-awaited, annual funding contribution of $6 million to begin in 2022-23, which will help support the work of B.C.’s 2,500 ground search and rescue volunteers.

For information on the BC Search and Rescue Association, visit: https://www.bcsara.com/

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, is asking British Columbians to do their part to support search and rescue crews throughout the province by staying safe in the outdoors this summer.

Since January 2020, ground search and rescue volunteers have responded to more than 700 calls throughout the province.

“Every time someone takes a risk in the backcountry, by going off established trails or not being prepared, the safety of ground search and rescue volunteers is put at risk,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “These skilled and dedicated volunteers work hard, and while they will be there for people who need help, British Columbians need to do their part by being prepared and staying safe in the outdoors.”

Since 2013, BCSARA has been working with the Province on a long-term approach to funding. In 2018, the government hired a consultant to review and make recommendations on a BCSARA proposal. In response to the consultant’s recommendations, the Province provided the one-time, $18.6-million investment in 2019. Budget 2020 provides for an ongoing contribution to support ground search and rescue groups starting in 2022-23.

“This announcement of sustainable funding and support for the 79 groups and their 2,500 unpaid professional members is truly a milestone for the ground search and rescue service in B.C.,” said Chris Kelly, president, on behalf of the BCSARA board.

British Columbians are asked to do their part:

Stay close to home on well-marked trails, while maintaining physical distancing.

Make sure to pack the right provisions and clothing appriopriate for the weather.

When going into the outdoors, be prepared to take care of yourself and your family.

Follow the provincial health officer’s directions.

Extra caution is needed during this time. For more information, visit: adventuresmart.ca