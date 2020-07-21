Kent Council July 20 Highlights – Agassiz Slough Floodbox Upgrade, COVID, Freshet, Proposed Evacuation Route

Kent/Agassiz – The July 20 highlights from this past Monday’s Council meeting of the District of Kent. Agassiz Slough Floodbox Upgrade, COVID, Freshet, Proposed Evacuation Route:

Agassiz Slough Floodbox Upgrade

The Agassiz Slough Floodbox drains approximately 8 km² of land and receives most of the stormwater discharge from the Agassiz townsite itself. The existing floodbox was installed in the early 1970’s and is due for replacement. It is a corrugated steel culvert that is 1 meter in diameter, 50 m long and includes a top hinged flap gate which is not fully functional nor fish friendly.

As a result of the 2019 Hammersley Pump Station Upgrade being completed $515,091.30 under budget, and with the agreement of Emergency Management BC (EMBC), the remaining grant funding has been allocated for the Agassiz Slough Floodbox Upgrade project.

The Agassiz Slough Floodbox has been identified as a high-priority project for the Resilient Waters Project. This project aims to enhance off-channel habitat for salmon by replacing infrastructure that blocks fish passage from the Fraser River. They aim to meet their project goals by applying for and distributing the BC Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund, a provincial grant specifically aimed at projects such as the Agassiz Slough Floodbox along the Fraser River.

Council awarded the 2020 engineering services for the Agassiz Slough Floodbox upgrade work to Urban Systems Ltd. in the amount of $169,674 (excluding tax).

Urban Systems Ltd. Is very familiar with the project and their proposal reflected their array of experience undertaking design and construction of fish-friendly drainage infrastructure throughout the province. They have completed fish-friendly projects for several other local municipalities in the last 5 years, including Chilliwack, Surrey and Langley.

BC Hydro Kiosk Box Wrapping

Council has approved up to another seven BC Hydro equipment boxes to become part of the Decorative Wrap Program. This annual program offers grant funding to municipalities to improve aesthetics and prevent graffiti.

The District currently has seven equipment boxes already completed in the Agassiz townsite and staff will continue to inventory equipment boxes throughout the District for future decorative wrap.

Secondary Suite BC Building Code Regulatory Changes

Following the Public Hearing, Council approved the District of Kent Zoning Bylaw 1219, Amendment Bylaw No. 1632.

Recent changes to the BC Building Code have removed barriers to create more affordable housing options while still providing an acceptable level of health and fire safety to occupants within a building.

A Secondary Suite means an additional dwelling unit within a principal residential use and shall:

Meet the criteria listed in the BC Building Code; and

Only be permitted when either the secondary suite or principal dwelling unit is occupied by the registered owner.

The code revisions include:

No limit to floor space of a secondary suite

No limit to the percentage distribution of the secondary suite

Building may contain other dwelling units or occupancies Horizontally adjacent Vertical fire separations



The amendments will:

Remove the limits of one use per lot

Remove the maximum floor area of 90m² and the 40% of the principal building

Provide minimum one off-street parking space in addition to the number of spaces required for the applicable zone

Allow Secondary suites in more building types including: Duplexes Row houses Other building types



What hasn’t changed? The Secondary Suite and the other dwelling constitute a single real estate entity.

If you would like more information on Secondary Suites, please visit our website kentbc.ca/.

Freshet 2020 Update

On July 2 and 3, the Emergency Operation Centre was opened, and planning proceeded in the event the Fraser River overtopped its banks.

Mayor Pranger thanked everyone who was involved in “completing the work that was necessary”.

COVID-19 Update

Mayor Pranger stated: “I urge people to continue with their care when it comes to social distancing. Let’s not get complacent. Let’s stay safe, be kind, and please shop local”.

Proposed Evacuation Route

Mayor Pranger’s report included an update from the Kent- Harrison Joint Emergency Program Committee meeting held on June 24, 2020 and confirmed that the Committee approved a motion for the Village of Harrison Hot Springs to support the proposed emergency evacuation route as identified by Onsite Engineering Ltd.

Speed Readers Re-located

In a decision made by Council at the June 22, 2020 meeting, the Speed Reader boards located on Morrow Road have been re-located to Highway 9 for the summer months.

In 2019, District staff undertook an assessment which included collecting speed data on Highway 9 near the McDonald Road pedestrian crossing and confirmed that drivers are travelling at excessive speeds and that the uncontrolled walkway needs safety improvements.

Councillor Post stated that moving the speed reader boards will hopefully have a “positive effect”.