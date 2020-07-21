Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation – 5th Annual Golfing “Fore” Your Hospitals Tournament on September 10

Fraser Valley – The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation is pleased to invite guests to join them on September 10, 2020 for their 5th Annual Golfing “Fore” Your Hospitals Tournament at the Sandpiper Golf Course. It is set to be a wonderful day of fun that raises funds for the Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Chilliwack General Hospital, Mission Memorial Hospital and Fraser Canyon Hospital.

“We are so excited that the tournament is filling up fast!” exclaimed Liz Harris, Executive Director of the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. “We are so thankful that people are supporting this tournament despite the changes made to keep up with health and safety guidelines.” The day will include breakfast, lunch, and raffles. With a smoothie station set up by Snowcrest Foods Ltd, wine tastings by Everything Wine, Jello shots, popcorn and so much more, this will be a tournament you don’t want to miss! The silent auction has been moved to an online format and you will need to register to bid.

Early bird pricing ends August 1st so make sure to register soon! Also don’t forget to purchase your raffle tickets for a chance to win WestJet tickets, an apple watch or cash! The Foundation is also excited to offer Cabin Rentals for the night of the tournament so you can relax after this fun day.

To register for both golf and the auction, purchase raffle tickets and rent a cabin, please visit www.fvhcf.ca/golf

There are opportunities to sponsor at various levels as well as tickets available to be able to play in this tournament. For information, or to inquire about sponsorship please call the office at 1-877-661-0314 or visit www.fvhcf.ca

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. The Foundation serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.