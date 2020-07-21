BC Parks Looking At Free Day Use Pass Program to Monitor Crowds

Fraser Valley/Victoria – BC Parks re-opened May 14. Since then, the parks have been swamped with people for long weekend, and Father’s Day. This past weekend, with the 30C temperatures, concerns have grown that social distancing by young people, is ignored.

This may evolve into a day use pass system, should the COVID recommendations continue to be ignored.

Statement from BC Parks

“Ever since we closed parks, we have been working on a phased approach to reopen, working together so people can enjoy parks while managing issues of public safety and the health of the environment.

“We have done that through a staged re-opening of Parks, acknowledging that the most popular parks pose some unique challenges.

“A proposed free day-use pass program is one approach we have been considering to support the next phase of a safe and managed parks reopening. We will have more to say about this in the near future.”

For a list of parks re-opening, visit http://bcparks.ca/covid-19/parks-affected/

For Frequently Asked Questions, visit:

http://bcparks.ca/covid-19/questions-answers/

Most provincial parks will open for day use only. The Discover Camping reservation system went back online on May 25 to accept camping reservations.

Visitors are reminded they are responsible for their own safety and to practice physical distancing by giving extra space when passing people on trails and in parking lots and practicing appropriate hygiene. In keeping with public health guidelines around non-essential travel, people are urged to only visit a park close to their home and avoid travelling to small communities. Some parks will remain closed.

