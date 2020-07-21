Abbotsford Seeking Community Input on Social Development Infrastructure Study and COVID-19 Recovery

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford has partnered with Helpseeker, a leading Canadian social enterprise with expertise in social planning, to tackle persistent and emerging community and social issues.

Input is required from community members to help shape the City’s Community Social Development Infrastructure Study and its key policies; particularly during the COVID-19 recovery. A survey will be available until August 15, 2020.

Some of the areas of focus will include:

· Coordinating better access to supports and resources

· Supporting seniors in age friendly communities

· Ensuring the right childcare options for families

· Enhancing housing options for everyone

· Taking action on poverty and income inequality



While municipalities do not have a mandate for housing or homelessness, the aim of the study is to research local needs and trends, best practices and to build and strengthen the collaborative approach across housing, health, and community service to improve outcomes for individuals and families. This will also ensure specific attention to Indigenous, ethnocultural communities and an intersectional approach to analysis that considers gender, age, and sexual orientation.

Helpseeker Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YJD39GJ

Further information on Housing and Homelessness: https://www.abbotsford.ca/community/housing_and_homelessness.htm