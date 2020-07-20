Member of Seabird Island Band Being Tested For COVID-19

Seabird Island – On Monday evening, Seabird Island Chief Jim Harris posted to Facebook, that one community member is experiencing flu like symptoms and as a COVID precaution, is being checked out. Harris will update through the band’s website and social media on that person’s progress.

That person’s name has not been released.

From the Facebook page:

July 20, 2020

Seabird Community Members and Staff

A community member exhibited flu like symptoms earlier today and has undergone Covid 19 testing. In the unlikely case that there has been community exposure, the affected community member will be notified by Fraser Health Public Health within 24 hours.

This is a reminder for all of us living and working on SIB that the community is still closed to visitors (unless approved by Leadership), social distancing must be maintained, and socializing should only be within your household bubble.

The Band office has been following and adhering to all of the safety precautions and steps as laid out by Public Health Officials since the beginning of this crisis. We are taking all safety measure and have adjusted safety protocols as follows;

• All staff are required to check their symptoms before coming into work every day, staying home if they’re sick;

• Maintaining a minimum six feet away from others at all times;

• Reducing the amount of staff at the office – maximum 2 people per office and only where offices are big enough;

• Where possible staff are working remotely from home;

• Wall mounted hand sanitizer dispensers throughout the building;

• Signage reminding people to wash hands often;

• Having reusable masks available for any staff member requesting one;

• Custodial staff cleaning high touch areas every hour;

• All bathrooms being cleaned 4 to 5 times daily;

• All staff are required to read and sign the Agreement to Comply with the Safety Protocols

This is a reminder for all of us to do our part in keeping our community safe. Everyone please be calm, be kind and be safe.

Chief Jim Harris