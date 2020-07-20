BC Transit Launches Campaign To Encourage Transit Etiquette

Fraser Valley – A province-wide advertising campaign launched today, encouraging considerate etiquette on board BC Transit buses, including the wearing of face coverings (for those who have no medical issues that prevent them from doing so). The tag line “Together we ride” reminds riders that safety is a collaborative effort and endeavors to foster an environment where riders are courteous and respectful.

The campaign uses a range of mediums to reach BC Transit’s diverse audiences across the province—a 30-second television commercial, bus exterior and interior ads, social media and print advertising. The campaign will run for a period of eight weeks.

A contesting component is also featured, where B.C. residents have the opportunity to win one of eight rider prize packs that includes a BC Transit face mask, custom running shoes and a one-year transit pass for the transit system in their community. Details and full contest rules are on BC Transit’s website.

Although the wearing of face coverings is not currently mandatory, it can help promote a more comfortable transit experience for all as select sectors open up and people gradually return to engaging in some of the activities they did prior to the start of the pandemic.

Following the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC, and drawing on the best practices of the transit industry worldwide, BC Transit has implemented additional safety measures to respond to COVID-19. Our practices and procedures also align with BC’s Restart Plan.

For more details about the campaign, visit ride.bctransit.com.