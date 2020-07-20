2020 Around the Lake Trail Race Cancelled

Cultus Lake – You could see this one coming… and going..

The 2020 Around the Lake Trail Race has been cancelled.

The Race Committee has made the decision to cancel this year’s Around the Lake Give’R Take 30 trail race, scheduled for October 17. As have many other races and events in recent months, organizers had to recognize the existing direction and orders of Public Health officials and the Provincial Government regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The next race will be held October 16, 2021.

However, they don’t want to completely forget about this year, and so are planning to release a special edition garment (with special pricing) to commemorate the cancelled race year of COVID-19, and that will celebrate our past 17 years of races. It will be a memento for trail runners and supporters to wear for years to come. Look for details on the website (aroundthelake.ca) in the coming weeks!

In the meantime, stay safe, stay healthy, and be kind to all on the trails!