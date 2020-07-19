Tradex Outdoor Concert Series – Damn Chandelier Band – Friday July 24 (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Enjoy an intimate outdoor concert experience on a the lawn in front of the Fraser Valley Tradex. The fully-licensed space will have beer and wine available and a food trucks onsite, with the Damn Chandelier Band hitting the stage covering hits from classic rock to country. This is a 19+ event and tickets are general admission, please bring your own lawn chairs and/or blankets!
