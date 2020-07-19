Tradex Outdoor Concert Series – Cambree Lovesy – Saturday July 25 (VIDEO)

Posted By: Don Lehn July 19, 2020

Abbotsford – The Tradex Outdoor Concert Series continues with Cambree Lovesy.  Sponsored by Magnuson Ford of Abbotsford!

Saturday July 25th from 6:00pm-9pm

Admission: Tickets available on Eventbrite $35+GST

Email:  bstyba@fvtradex.com

An intimate outdoor concert with food trucks, beer and wine available on site!

Enjoy an intimate outdoor concert experience on a the lawn in front of the Fraser Valley Tradex. The fully-licensed space will have beer and wine available and a food trucks onsite, with local country star Cambree Lovesy hitting the stage to perform her infectious hits. This event is 19+ only and all tickets are general admission. Please bring your own lawn chairs and/or blankets!
Limited to 50 people, all Provincial Social Distancing  Policies are in effect. Washrooms are available.

