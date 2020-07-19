Chilliwack Fire Respond To Blaze at Vacant Home on Robson

Chilliwack – On Saturday afternoon @4:30pm on July 18, Chilliwack firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 9400 block of Robson Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a vacant single storey residential house with extensive fire at the rear of the structure. Firefighters worked very hard to extinguish the fire.

The house sustained major damage and due to the instability of the structure, an excavator was brought in to demolish the house.

No one was hurt.

Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind owners of vacant homes, that they face an increase risk when it comes to property damage which includes vandalism, theft and or fire damage. A fire within a vacant home also increases the risk to fire fighter safety.

This fire was deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

Photo John Larsen/Facebook: