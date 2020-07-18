Abbotsford High Schools Trying Quarterly Sked In Fall – Other BC Districts Taking Note

Abbotsford – For the 2020-21 school year, all of high schools in the Abbotsford School District #34 will adopt a quarterly schedule. This is different from our typical two-semester schedule, where students have four or five classes per semester. The quarterly system involves students taking fewer classes at any one time.

This concept is being watched closely by other districts in the Province as the COVID concerns will remain when students go back to school come September.

In a nutshell — only two classes per quarter instead of doing a two semester year. One class in the morning, one in the afternoon. FVN has reached out to the Chilliwack School District on this issue and will this be an option.

Website is here: abbyschools.ca

How does a quarterly schedule works?

Students would take two courses at a time:

students may take one subject in the morning and the other in the afternoon, or both subjects in the afternoon.

students will continue to receive the same amount of instructional time as they did in a two-semester schedule, but it will be a blend of online learning and in-class activities/extensions.

in-person classes will vary in time according to the respective school.

Why introducing a quarterly semester schedule?

This change is being introduced because it will:

help give high schools and students more flexibility to transition between stages during the school year if the COVID-19 pandemic evolves;

allow students to focus on fewer subjects at any one time, which will help ease the transition if schools have to move through the various pandemic stages, while facilitating at-home learning; and

facilitate stronger relationships between students and teachers that will enhance social-emotional well-being.

Some high schools may have slight variations to this schedule. Parents and students can expect correspondence from their school in August detailing how they plan to deliver programming that fits the needs of their school community.

Where can families find more information?

Families who have questions about what the quarterly schedule will look like for their child should: