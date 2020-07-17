Suspicious RV Fire On Yale Road – Chilliwack Fire Suspects Arson

Chilliwack – Early Friday Morning ( @5AM July 17) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire located in the 50000 block of Yale Rd.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6. Upon arrival, a recreational travel trailer was fully involved. Firefighters quickly went to a defensive attack and stop the fire from damaging other buildings on site. The recreational vehicle sustained major fire damage.

No one was hurt.

This fire is believed to be deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca