RCMP Searching For Missing Man – Scott Lawrence Dupperon

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Scott Lawrence Dupperon, 30, of Chilliwack. A family member last saw Mr. Dupperon on July 10, 2020, in the 46000-block of Margaret Avenue.

Scott Lawrence Dupperon description:

Indigenous male;

Height: 180 cm (5’11);

Weight: 73 kg (161 lb);

Hair: Brown;

Eyes: Hazel.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Mr. Dupperon they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police and family are concerned for Scott’s well-being, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Chilliwack RCMP urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scott Lawrence Dupperon to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

