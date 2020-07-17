UPDATE – Provincial Overdose Alert Includes Smoking Stimulants – Fentanyl, Meth etc.

Fraser Valley – On May 5, Island Health issued an overdose alert to addicts and drug users, of a tainted supply of street drugs and that the number of fatal and near-fatal OD’s were spiking.
After an FVN inquiry to Fraser Health, this became a full Province Wide Alert (on May 6).
On May 21, the Alert was extended to include smoking stimulants including fentanyl, crack, meth etc.
On July 17, yet another Alert was issued by Fraser Health after two months of record OD death numbers from illicit drugs.
|For your safety: 1) Use an Overdose Prevention Site, if you can. They have precautions in place to keep you safe from overdose and COVID-19.
2) Pick up a naloxone kit. FIND A SITE. https://towardtheheart.com/site-finder Call ahead for hours.
3) Avoid using alone. Find a buddy or have someone check on you.
4) Talk to your doctor or nurse practitioner about how to access prescription medications to reduce overdose risk and prevent withdrawal.
Click here for more info.
Key messages for organizations:
Discuss overdose prevention strategies with individuals Review the organization’s overdose response plan and check first aid supplies Frequently check areas where overdoses might occur, including washrooms, stairwells and quiet spaces Ensure staff know how to respond to an overdose, including calling
9-1-1, administering naloxone and providing breaths Ensure the organization’s address is displayed publicly (so it can be provided to the 9-1-1 operator) Consider posting a sign informing clients that naloxone is available, and inviting them to contact staff in the event of an overdose
For more information and videos: https://towardtheheart.com/naloxone-training
THIS IS A PROVINCIAL ALERT
For more information on ways to stay safe while using substances during COVID-19 please check the BCCDC website
