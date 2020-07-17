UPDATE – Provincial Overdose Alert Includes Smoking Stimulants – Fentanyl, Meth etc.

Fraser Valley – On May 5, Island Health issued an overdose alert to addicts and drug users, of a tainted supply of street drugs and that the number of fatal and near-fatal OD’s were spiking.

After an FVN inquiry to Fraser Health, this became a full Province Wide Alert (on May 6).

On May 21, the Alert was extended to include smoking stimulants including fentanyl, crack, meth etc.

On July 17, yet another Alert was issued by Fraser Health after two months of record OD death numbers from illicit drugs.