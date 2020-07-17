Death of Long Term Inmate At Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution

Abbotsford ( Correctional Service Canada) -On July 13, 2020, David Brault, an inmate from Pacific Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Brault had been serving a life sentence for Non-Capital Murder x2, Sexual Assault x2, and other offences since September 8, 1969.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.