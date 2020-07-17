chillTV’s SMALL TALK with Nancy Guitar! Season 5 Episode 6: “Jide Arojojoye” (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV’s SMALL TALK with Nancy Guitar! Season 5 Episode 6: “Jide Arojojoye”.

After a week’s hiatus, Nancy with the laughing face is back!

This week, enjoy Nancy’s interview with Jide Arojojoye, originally from Nigeria!

This one’s especially interesting, Jide Arojojoye is a UFV student and met Nancy Guitar in an audition for a video on climate change, with Dr. Carin Bondar!

This interview’s Nancy’s first with social distancing (previous taped before the pandemic) using ZOOM!

