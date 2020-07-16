June 2020 – Yet Another Record For Illicit Drug Overdose Deaths

Fraser Valley – Vancouver/Victoria – The BC Coroners Service has published updated reports on illicit drug toxicity deaths and fentanyl-detected drug deaths for the first six months of 2020, with 175 illicit drug toxicity deaths reported in June.

Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope, Maple Ridge and Surrey are all on pace to exceed 2019 numbers and come close to 2018 record numbers.

By local health area, the rates of illicit drug toxicity deaths are highest in Hope, Vancouver, Lillooet, Peace River North, and Grand Forks from 2018 to 2020.

For the second straight month, B.C. is reporting the highest monthly total for deaths due to illicit substances.

“For the second month in a row, this province has experienced the highest number of deaths ever as a result of illicit substances with 175 lives lost, leaving behind grief and frustration while this public health emergency carries on into its fifth year,” said Lisa Lapointe, chief coroner, BC Coroners Service. “We know the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people who use drugs, as it has all British Columbians. Access to key harm reduction services has been a challenge and our social networks are smaller.