Applications for StudentAid BC, Plus New Non-Repayable BC Access Grant, Now Open

Victoria – Applications for StudentAid BC, along with the new non-repayable B.C. Access Grant, are now open.
This up-front grant, along with new funding for students with disabilities, expanded open education resources and online support through BCcampus, will open doors for students to return to school and earn the college or university credential of their choice.
“Whether you’re a high school grad, a current student or are returning for new skills and training, these new government supports mean the doors are wide open for you to get a post-secondary credential and pursue your dreams,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training.
Aid for B.C. post-secondary students
- Applications for StudentAid BC (student financial assistance) are open for students studying in post-secondary programs between Aug. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2021.
- The B.C. Access Grant is the first new investment in post-secondary student grants in 15 years.
- Grant funding can be used toward tuition costs, but can also be used for basic living expenses, such as rent, groceries or transit.
- This is the first time that provincial grants will be available to part-time students and students in programs fewer than two years, as well as in a much broader range of programs.
- BCcampus is a government-funded organization with the primary focus of supporting B.C.’s post-secondary system in the areas of teaching and learning, open education and digital learning.
- BCcampus is working with expert stakeholders, students, faculty at B.C.’s public post-secondary institutions to develop topics and issues that will be covered in future webinars as part of mental health supports for students, faculty and staff.
- The Open Textbook Project is managed on government’s behalf by BCcampus.
- Over 675 British Columbia faculty members at 40 public and private post-secondary institutions are participating in the open textbook initiative.
Be the first to comment on "Applications for StudentAid BC, Plus New Non-Repayable BC Access Grant, Now Open"