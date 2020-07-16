Applications for StudentAid BC, Plus New Non-Repayable BC Access Grant, Now Open

Victoria – Applications for StudentAid BC, along with the new non-repayable B.C. Access Grant, are now open.

This up-front grant, along with new funding for students with disabilities, expanded open education resources and online support through BCcampus, will open doors for students to return to school and earn the college or university credential of their choice.

“Whether you’re a high school grad, a current student or are returning for new skills and training, these new government supports mean the doors are wide open for you to get a post-secondary credential and pursue your dreams,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

Aid for B.C. post-secondary students