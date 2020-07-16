UPDATE – IHIT ID’s Victim Of Abbotsford Homicide on Lucern Crescent – Need Tips – Pics of Suspect Vehicle

Abbotsford – On Friday night (July 10 @ 7:49PM) Abbotsford Police responded to the 2700 block of Lucern Crescent for a shooting. Investigators have identified a man in his 40’s who died on scene.

Officers arrived to find 43-year-old Karmjit Sran with gunshot wounds who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at scene. IHIT was called out to take conduct of the investigation.

IHIT is currently working closely with its partners from the Abbotsford Police Department and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

Investigators are asking for dash cam video from drivers who travelled along the following routes in Abbotsford between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the evening of July 10, 2020:

On Taylor Road between Mount Lehman Road and Ross Road

Ross Road to 56 Avenue

56 Avenue (becomes 58 Avenue) to the 264 Street exit in Langley

“In these early stages of the investigation, we know that the victim was An extensive canvass for video surveillance footage has produced images of a black 2019 Mitsubishi RVR, with some noticeable damage, believed to be the suspect vehicle involved in the targeted shooting that occurred around 7:49 p.m. on July 10, 2020.

Shortly after the shooting at approximately 8 p.m., a burning vehicle was discovered in the area of Lancelot Street in Abbotsford. It is believed to be the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).