War Amps Helps Mission Boy To Ride His Bike

Mission – Being a right hand amputee hasn’t stopped eight-year-old Jaxson Linn, of Mission, from living a full and active life. Thanks to The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, he was recently fitted with a device that allows him to hold onto the handlebar of his bike.

The War Amps began more than 100 years ago to assist war amputee veterans returning from the First World War. It has expanded its programs over the years to support all amputees, including children like Jaxson.

For more info, email waramps.ca