Prostate Cancer BC & The Westcoast Motorcycle Ride to Live – Open to all BC Motorcyclists – August 28 to September 13

Fraser Valley – The Prostate Cancer BC & The Westcoast Motorcycle Ride to Live is looking a little bit different because of COVID-19. Prostate Cancer BC & the Westcoast Motorcycle Ride to Live Committee have produced a new twist for this year’s event. They have opened up the event to Motorcycle Riders all across BC and are sending them on an epic adventure to “lost parks” of British Columbia in order to raise crucial funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer.

Head out on an amazing journey to parks near you, all around BC in support of Prostate Cancer. You can participate in this event even if you don’t have a motorcycle. Now you can get your whole family involved and enjoy participating in the “Riders of the Lost Parks” together!

This is how it works:

Each participant will receive riddles, from which you will choose 5 to decipher over a 2-week period. Each riddle will be describing a park location – ride your motorcycle there or go on a mini road trip with your family and take a selfie! Once you’ve taken 5 selfies, send them in and they will punch your virtual poker card. Top 3 poker hands win! And the top collectors will also be rewarded for their hard work and generosity in a virtual presentation on September 13th.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and by participating in the 2020 Ride to Live this September, you can help raise awareness and funds for men and their loved ones affected by prostate cancer.

Register now and you’ll receive a special edition Ride to Live mask, “I’m Riding” button and our traditional RTL year pin.

All proceeds benefit Prostate Cancer BC and go towards support, awareness, and research of prostate cancer in British Columbia.

For 2020 only, You will receive a tax receipt for your registration fee.