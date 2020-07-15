Mission Player Added to Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Summer Development Camp, July 27-31

Mission/Calgary – Hockey Canada has announced the addition of defencemen Lukas Cormier (Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B./Charlottetown, QMJHL), Daemon Hunt (Brandon, Man./Moose Jaw, WHL), Mason Millman (London, Ont./Saginaw, OHL) and Owen Power (Mississauga, Ont./Chicago, USHL), and forward Gage Goncalves (Mission, B.C./Everett, WHL) to the roster for Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Summer Development Camp, set for July 27-31.

Cormier recorded six goals and 30 assists in 44 games in his second season with the Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMHJL). He has represented Canada twice, suiting up for Team Canada Red at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and winning a silver medal with Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Hunt appeared in 28 games with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL) last season, recording 15 assists. He played for Team Canada Black at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, wore the Maple Leaf with Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team at the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship and won a silver medal at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Millman, a fourth-round NHL draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2019, posted 13 goals and 31 assists in 58 games with the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). This will be his first experience with the Program of Excellence.

Power registered 12 goals and 28 assists in 45 games with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL) last season, earning USHL Defenceman of the Year honours. He has represented Canada once in his career, with Team Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Goncalves recently completed his second season with the Everett Silvertips (WHL), recording 33 goals and 38 assists in 60 games. He will make his first appearance with the Program of Excellence.