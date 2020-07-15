Free Summer Programs in Abbotsford to Keep Residents Active & Connected

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford has initiated a variety of FREE summer programs for the 2020 recreation season including outdoor fitness classes, outdoor sports programs, Culture Kits, and Volunteer Programs. Low cost summer camps for children 6-12 are also available.

There will also be a new event series: Go Play Outside ‘Pop-ups in the Park’ which will take place at various locations across Abbotsford with FREE outdoor recreation, arts and culture programming for the whole family.

There is also a Go Play Outside ‘Summer 2020 ARTIST IN RESIDENCE,’ co-sponsored by the Abbotsford Arts Council. Local artist Luke Pardy will be the featured artist. He is an emerging fine art photographer living and working in the Fraser Valley. He works in traditional analogue methods combined with digital technology, allowing diverse methods of distribution. Pardy is interested in stories of people existing on the edges of our society, how being an outsider informs the way one sees the world.

This program seeks to support local culture and encourage thoughtful dialogue.

All of the Go Play Outside experiences are meant to be accessible for all community members to participate and will follow the physical distancing requirements in alignment with the Provincial Restart Plan.

Upcoming Pop-up Activities 1-4pm:

· July 15 Mill Lake – Emerson/Waterpark Entrance

· July 19 Swensson Park

· July 23 Albert Dyck Memorial Park

· July 29 Mill Lake – Ware Street Entrance

· Aug 6 Eagle Mountain Park

· Aug 9 Albert Dyck Memorial Park

· Aug 14 Swensson Park

· Aug 22 Mill Lake – Emerson/Waterpark Entrance

· Aug 26 DeLair Park

FYI:

Go Play Outside Programs: https://www.abbotsford.ca/leisure/recreation/go_play_outside.htm