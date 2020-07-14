RCMP Searching For Missing Man: Raymond Gene Jarvis – Medical Issues

Fraser Valley – RCMP needs your help in locating Raymond Gene Jarvis, 40, of Chilliwack. Mr. Jarvis was last in early July 2020, by a Chilliwack caregiver.

Raymond Gene Jarvis description:

Caucasian male;

Height: 185 cm (6’01);

Weight: 104 kg (229 lbs);

Hair: black;

Eyes: brown;

Tattoos under right eye and left side of neck.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Mr. Jarvis, they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police and caregivers are concerned for Raymond’s wellbeing and believe he may be in need of medical attention, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raymond Gene Jarvis is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Follow on Twitter @UFVRD_RCMP