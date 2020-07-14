Highway Maintenance on #7 between Hope and Agassiz – Crews Working Catchment Clean Out at Ruby Creek Bluffs

Posted By: Don Lehn July 14, 2020

Hope/Kent/Agassiz – A heads up for #BCHwy7 travelers between #Hope – and #Agassiz.

Watch for Emil Anderson crews working adjacent to the highway for catchment clean out at Ruby Creek Bluffs this week between 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM.

